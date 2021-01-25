WATCH: CNN’s Keilar Rips Dr. Birx: She Didn’t Stand up for Science When it Counted

Advertisements

When Donald Trump first encountered the COVID-19 pandemic, he was lucky to have two doctor’s with decades of experience in immunology. The doctors, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx took divergent paths in how they handled Trump.

Fauci was definitely more combative with Trump and willing to contradict the ex-President when he was wrong. Birx acted more as a lacky to Trump, willing to stay quiet when he presented false information.

Now that Trump is out of office, Birx is attempting to repair her image through multiple media interviews. This drew the ire of Brianna Keilar who ripped the doctor for not “standing up when it counted.”

Advertisements

The CNN host brought up the time Birx said of the ex-President, “He’s been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data, and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”

2-full minutes of Brianna Keilar stuffing Dr. Birx into a locker… pic.twitter.com/tSLJ2ANO8k — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 25, 2021

Keilar continued:

“Whatever reason Dr. Birx had for going along with misinformation, failing to forcefully discredit medical advice that could kill people, only she really knows. Her explanations are weak, they are woefully insufficient, they are an insult after more than 400,000 Americans died,” she concluded. “And to scientists, Birx is a cautionary tale about letting politics and power warp science until it is no longer science. That a doctor can spend 40 years building a reputation that garners respect being a champion of science and serving others, but if they don’t stand up for science when it counts, when lives are on the line, their reputation can be wiped away.”