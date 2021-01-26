Google Is Latest Company to Suspend Donations to Politicians Who Voted Against Election Certification

Advertisements

Google is the latest company to suspend donations to politicians who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 general election, which President Joe Biden won decisively.

The company made the announcement after conducting an internal review of its political contributions in the wake of the violent insurrection at the Capitol, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked in a bid to overturn the election results, egged on by the president’s unfounded claims.

“Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda told The Hill.

The news came the same day that Google employees announced are forming a global union alliance as part of a movement to hold the tech giant accountable.

“[Google] is a place where many workers came to change the world—to make it more democratic—only to find Google suppressing speech and cracking down on worker organizing while consolidating monopolistic power,” the Alpha Global alliance said in a joint statement.

Google joins a growing list of companies that have announced they would suspend donations. The list includes credit card companies American Express and Mastercard, telecom firm AT&T, and property rental company Airbnb.