Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter Account Accused of Posting Topless Photo of Her Teenage Daughter

606 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Kellyanne Conway, who was previously counselor to former President Donald Trump, has generated controversy after allegedly posting a topless photograph of her teenage daughter, Claudia, on Twitter.

Screenshots of content from Conway’s Twitter account (@KellyannePolls) published to Twitter’s Fleets feature––which like Snapshat and Instagram automatically deletes content after 24 hours––circulated as Twitter users documented the incident before it could disappear from the social network.

Claudia Conway, who is 16, has a large following on the social media app TikTok. It was there where she posted now-deleted videos confirming that the photographs are authentic.

Advertisements

“I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Claudia Conway added that “nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to f****** jail.”

On Tuesday, Claudia Conway posted a TikTok update stating that she believes that her mother was hacked, “I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked.”

The relationship between the former presidential counselor and her daughter is an altogether rocky one. Claudia Conway has accused her mother of physical and verbal abuse in the past. As recently as last week she posted videos documenting her mother’s behavior and has said that she has not been able to get much help from Child Protective Services.

Claudia Conway has reached out to attorneys in a bid to emancipate herself but says getting someone to take her case has been difficult because her parents (including her father, attorney and noted Trump opponent George Conway) are so high profile.