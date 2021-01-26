LISTEN: My Pillow Guy Says Twitter Stole His Account and Retweeted Things Without His Permission

Advertisements

Shortly after he inspired an insurrection, Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump from their services. Many of Trump’s most ardent supporters, though,m have still been able to use the website.

Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow, might be Trump’s biggest fan. And he has become increasingly unhinged since the ex-President lost the election back in November.

And thanks to his increasingly crazy tweets, Lindell was banned from Twitter on Tuesday. Before his ban went into action, the pillow entrepreneur says, the website hacked into his account and retweeted things with his permission.

Lindell made the comments during an interview on the Bernie and Sid Show. He began, “Well I’ve been fighting Jack Dorsey and Twitter and Facebook and you wouldn’t believe that about two weeks ago, or three weeks ago when I, when they had that new evidence of the [voting] machine fraud, I put that up on Twitter.”

The unhinged pillow salesman continued, “Now they took my Twitter down there for about seven or about 12 hours, when it came down I put it up again. And this time, I want everyone to listen to this, they took my Twitter, or they took me off of Twitter, but they left my account up there and they were running it.”

Lindell ended the rant, “They would retweet things under my name. And they would retweet things so they wouldn’t type things under, but they and then I tried to take stuff down, and I got a letter from Twitter Germany, I said, or was the email, and it said, ‘You are not allowed to take this down. Penal Code 601 of the Twitter code,’ I said, ‘what is going on?”