Marco Rubio Throws A Tantrum Over Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Sen. Rubio (R-FL) claimed that the impeachment trial is waste of time, and all about vengeance from the left against Trump.

Rubio tweeted:

Waste of time impeachment isn’t about accountability It’s about demands from vengeance from the radical left And a new “show” for the “Political Entertainment Industry” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 26, 2021

Rubio has gone from being Lil’ Marco and a target of Trump’s mockery to one of Trump’s biggest defenders on impeachment. Notice that Rubio doesn’t try to deny that Trump incited the insurrection. His argument is that the insurrection is no big deal, and by blaming Trump’s trial on the left’s quest for vengeance, he is downplaying an attempt to overthrow the United States government that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and five deaths.

The impeachment trial is not a bid for revenge. Trump is being tried because he attempted to use violence to destroy democracy and remain in power after he lost an election. Sen. Rubio is outraged by the impeachment trial because he wants to take another run at the presidency in 2024.

Rubio’s little fit ignores basic facts and avoids holding his own party accountable for the Big Lie that the election was stolen. Donald Trump needs to be tried. A non-partisan jury would likely convict him, but the culture of Trump enablement remains strong within the Republican Party even with Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

