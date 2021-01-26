Sanders and Congressional Democrats to Announce a $15 Minimum Wage Bill Today

1.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congression Democrats will announce a $15 minimum wage bill during a video conference at 11:30 a.m. EST today.

The Raise the Wage Act “would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 in five steps over the next four years, increasing pay for nearly 32 million workers,” according to a press release.

Those involved in the call.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Incoming Chair of Senate Committee on Budget

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Incoming Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions

Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.), Chair of House Committee on Education and Labor

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

Fran Marion, Fight for $15 and a Union Leader

Mike Draper, Owner of Raygun Clothing and Home Goods

The move is supported by workers’ rights groups, while those advocating on behalf of small businesses say raising wages would slow the country’s economic recovery.

“We cannot and will not return to the status quo after the pandemic is over, because the status quo isn’t working for us,” said Rita Blalock, a union member with advocacy group Fight for $15.

Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB vice president of federal government relations has countered that, saying, “We are concerned that elements of this plan would hurt the businesses that have borne the lion’s share of the pain from the pandemic. “Big business may be fine with a dramatic increase of the federal minimum wage and paid leave mandates as they’ve been thriving during the pandemic, but small businesses know these policies will make it even harder for them to compete against their larger competitors.”