Twitter Has Permanently Banned My Pillow CEO’s Account For Election Lies

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, has had his Twitter account permanently banned for lying about the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter dropped the ban hammer on another one of Trump’s pals:

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for repeated violations of the company’s policy on election misinformation, the social media firm said https://t.co/f82SeNOnUu pic.twitter.com/iBCB6m4Pzo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 26, 2021

The last we saw of the My Pillow Guy on the national stage he was walking into the White House with a plan for Trump to impose martial law and stay in power. Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for lying about their machines and is looking more and more like one of the people whose career is likely over because he tried to overthrow the US government to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Lindell was one of the shady grifter types that would have never been allowed into the White House in any other administration. Lindell was not only embraced by Trump but given speaking slots at coronavirus press conferences.

The reality that scientists weren’t invited, but the My Pillow Guy got to address the nation perfectly sums up why the United States is overwhelmed with COVID.

Twitter is the only social media platform that is standing up against the Trump authoritarians with permanent bans that will not give them a platform to discredit and destroy democracy.