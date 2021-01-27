Biden Freezes Trump’s Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia

It turns out Trump’s murderous Saudi pals won’t get the weapons that Donald Trump tried to sell them on his way out of office.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “The Biden administration has imposed a temporary freeze on U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as it reviews billions of dollars in weapons transactions approved by former President Donald Trump, according to U.S. officials.”

Trump not only covered for Mohammed bin Salman after he murdered Jamal Khashoggi but he also tried to push through the sale of $500 million worth of bombs to the Saudis during his final month in office.

The former president went on a binge and tried to push through as many arms deals to human rights abusers as he could fit in before his term ended. President Biden has promised that America won’t trade its values for oil, so it is not surprising that the dictators that were so coddled by Trump are now facing a harsh return to the reality that the United States is the world’s leading democracy under Joe Biden.

