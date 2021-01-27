Homeland Security Issues Bulletin That Trump Terrorists Could Be Planning More Attacks

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new bulletin warning that domestic terrorists inspired by the Capitol insurrection could be planning more attacks.

CNN reported:

Acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske issued the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin “due to a heightened threat environment across the United States,” which DHS believes will persist in the weeks following the January 20 presidential inauguration.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” the bulletin reads.

People like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who continue to push the big lie that the election was stolen, are providing fuel for domestic terrorists to plan more attacks.

The threat is far from over. The American people and the US government must remain vigilant because Republicans have, through their disinformation and lies, weaponized a domestic terror cell. The words matter, so when Republican members of Congress push the big lie for their own political gain, or cable news hosts on Fox News continue to deny the legitimacy of the Biden presidency, or Republicans try to sweep the insurrection under the rug, all of these decisions inspire domestic terrorists.

Trump activated a domestic terror cell, and the Homeland Security warning is a sign that Republican rhetoric is endangering lives.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook