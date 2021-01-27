WATCH: MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Asks Why Mike Pence Isn’t More Bothered That Trump Supporters Wanted to Hang Him

Many Republicans have backed Donald Trump on the pretense that they will need his supporters in order to win future elections. What those GOP lawmakers don’t take into account, though, is the fact that those people only support Donald Trump.

Mike Pence stood by the ex-President’s side for 4 years and defended him at every turn. The Capitol rioters, however, planned on hanging Mike Pence for his refusal to break the law for Trump.

Pence is apparently couch surfing right now as he comes up with his next political play. This left MSNBC’s Jason Johnson confused. Johnson wondered why Pence hasn’t come out more strongly against the people who threatened his life.

The pundit made the comments during an appearance on Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show. He told the host:

“Oh Nicolle, I don’t think they are ambivalent, I think they’re in favor of it. If you vote against a trial to hold this guy responsible, who, by the way, led a crowd of people who wanted to kill Mike Pence… If there’s one interview I’ve been wanting to see, I want to see Mike Pence. I want him to go to the next RNC event and say ‘You wanted people to hang me!’ Because that’s basically what happened! These people are not your friends, Mike.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

"The Republican Party, they can't have blinders on anymore. There's no face shield, there's no N95 mask to cover you from this virus of terrorism. You all have sucked it in and are now participating in spreading it throughout the party" – @DrJasonJohnson w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/dTFOX2dDgZ — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) January 27, 2021