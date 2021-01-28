Biden Wipes Out Trump’s Damage To Obamacare With A Stroke Of His Pen

President Biden signed two executive orders undoing the damage that Donald Trump had done to the Affordable Care Act.

Undo the damage Trump has done. There’s nothing new that we’re doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president which I feel that he made it more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items, the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid. And the second order I’m going to be signing also changes what the president has done — the president, the former president has done. And a memorandum to reverse my predecessor’s attack on women’s health — excuse me, health access and as we continue to battle covid-19. Even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to health care. And so that’s what I’m about to do.

And again, I’m not initiating any new law, any new aspect of the law. This is going back to what the situation was prior to the president’s executive orders. And the first one I’m going to be signing here is strength in Medicaid and Affordable Care Act. Of all times that we need to reinstate access to affordability of and extent of access to Medicaid is now in the middle of this covid crisis. And the second order I’m signing relates to protecting women’s health at home and abroad. And it reinstates the changes that were made to title 10 and other things, making it harder for women to have access to affordable health care as it relates to their reproductive rights.

President Biden is wiping away the policy damage that Trump did to the country as quickly as he likely had to wipe the dust off of the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office which had been collecting dust since Trump lost the election.

Biden is delivering real change and improving the lives of the American people. Biden has done more in a week plus than Trump did in four years.

Joe Biden is restoring America with the compassion and care that it has desperately needed for four years.

