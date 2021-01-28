Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Not An Outlier, She Is The Modern Republican Party

While the mainstream media continues to report on QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as if she is an outlier in the GOP, it’s becoming increasingly clear that she is exactly what the modern day Republican Party is.

During a discussion on MSNBC on Thursday night, Joy Reid and Jason Johnson blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for flying to Mar-a-Lago to visit Donald Trump, the man who incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

It’s an indication, they said, that the party is not moving away from Trump or QAnon-MAGA extremists like Greene; instead, the GOP is embracing them.

“There is a way that you can run as a politician and differentiate yourself from the lesser and the more despicable elements of your own party, and none of these Republicans wants to do that,” Johnson said.

Reid responded, “They understand that this is where they can get votes, they are cultivating it. And that’s as true of Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz as it is of the minority leader and that lady, the QAnon lady.”

Video:

The exchange:

JOHNSON: It’s not just pandering to these people. It’s not just not doing anything about Marjorie Greene. It’s not just going down and talking to Donald Trump. It is such a cynical and despicable way of looking at the country. For Kevin McCarthy, he basically says that the majority of America that I actually want to serve is an America that wanted to kill Mike Pence. The majority of the America that I want to serve is an America that wanted to kill Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, that wanted to hang Ilhan Omar, that wanted to kill Ayanna Pressley. He is saying those are the kinds of people he wants to represent. … Politicians can choose their constituents. John McCain in 2008 said I don’t want people up here voting for me because they think Barack Obama is a Muslim. There is a way that you can run as a politician and differentiate yourself from the lesser and the more despicable elements of your own party and none of these Republicans wants to do that. And to reward people. Forget that he didn’t do anything to Marjorie Greene. He basically gave her a slap on the rear and said go out and be somebody. But then he puts her on the education committee. It’s like putting Jeffrey Dahmer to babysit your kids. It’s insane, but that’s who they seem to think that America’s going to be going forward. REID: Thats because – and I’ll say it a million times – they understand that this is where they can get votes, they are cultivating it. And that’s as true of Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz as it is of the minority leader and that lady, the QAnon lady.

The GOP is the party of the Capitol attackers

While the Republican Party was quick to distance itself from the MAGA terrorists that attacked the Capitol earlier this month, they now seem to think they can welcome them into the party.

Nowhere is that more clear than the GOP’s refusal to expel a member of congress – Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has expressed support for executing Democratic politicians. Another newly released tape shows Greene verbally assaulting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not an outlier in the GOP, and neither are the terrorists in red MAGA caps who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. This is exactly what the Republican Party is.

