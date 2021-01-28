Matt Gaetz Mocks Dick Cheney and Mitch McConnell in Visit to Liz Cheney’s Home State of Wyoming

Donald Trump is no longer the President and spends most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago club. He has also lost the use of his Twitter account, which was until recently, his favorite way to connect with his supporters.

Still, the ex-President has his sycophants in Washington DC who are still pushing the message of Trumpism. And no one is a bigger Trump sycophant than Matt Gaetz.

On Thursday, the Florida Congressman flew to Wyoming to attack Liz Cheney. Cheney, a powerful member of Congress, voted to impeach Donald Trump just last week.

Gaetz not only mocked the Wyoming Rep. during his appearance, he took aim at other Republicans as well.

“Our battle is no longer just Republican vs. Democrat,” said the Florida Rep, “it’s not just red team versus blue team. Absolutely not — we’ve got to put America first. Those are the old battles of yesteryear. But people have always come to the great frontiers of Wyoming to win the future — that’s why I’m here.”

Gaetz continued, “The truth is that the establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations. The private insider club of Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney they want to return our government to its default setting: enriching them.”



Rep. Matt Gaetz: "This is my first time in Wyoming. I've been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney." pic.twitter.com/ZncWZSJWeH — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2021

The Trump sycophant finished with a shot at Cheney’s father, Dick. “It seems like Liz Cheney’s favorables are only slightly worse than her father’s shooting skills.”

Dick Cheney accidentally shot a hunting partner back in February of 2006.