Nicolle Wallace: Republicans Want to Fight Terrorism as Long as Trump Supporters Aren’t Involved

From Richard Nixon to Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, the GOP has long presented itself as the party of “law and order.”

The last time a large-scale terrorist attack occurred on US soil, George W. Bush was President. In September of 2001, Bush told Congress, “Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

Nicolle Wallace, who worked in that Bush White House, says that Republicans now take a very different stance on terrorism, especially if it’s perpetrated by Trump supporters.

The MSNBC host told her viewers, “You might think that putting the vice president in mortal danger would have been a line too far for the rest of the GOP. Less than a month after the Capitol insurrection, it seems Trump’s party is all too keen to welcome him back with open arms.”

Wallace then discussed Kevin McCarthy’s trip to Florida to meet with Trump. She continued:

“The choice to kiss the ring of a man who incited a seditious insurrection is one McCarthy is not alone in making. Have any of them decided to stick up for the country against seditionists? And we wait and wait, and call, and hope and hope, and we think, ‘maybe they will,’ and we’re watching to see if Mitch McConnell’s going to convict or not. Who cares? Unless I’m missing something, they have thrown in their lot with Trump and the mob.”