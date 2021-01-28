Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg Urges Republicans to Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene

David Hogg, who became one of the nation’s most recognizable advocates for gun control after surviving the Parkland, Florida mass shooting in 2018, has called on Republicans to denounce Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after a video of Greene, a noted conspiracy theorist, heckling him went viral.

“My message to Kevin McCarthy is this, take her committee assignments away,” Hogg told Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s “New Day.” “Along with that, also, don’t support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried.”

“If you say this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable,” Hogg added. “Republicans always act as if they’re the party of decency respect, but would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having a different opinion than them? I don’t think so. And I think that if Kevin McCarthy doesn’t think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman.”

The video of Greene went viral after it was shared by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the shooting.

“Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity,” Guttenberg directed toward Greene. “I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.”

“Why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I’m an American citizen. I’m a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit, I carry a gun for protection for myself. And you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights. You don’t have anything to say for yourself? You can’t defend your stance?” Greene asks Hogg in the video even as he ignores her.

Greene is a follower of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that alleges former President Donald Trump and his administration are being victimized by a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats who traffick young children. Calls to expel her from Congress have intensified since she voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election win, egged on by the former president’s lies about election fraud.