The GOP Is Erupting Into Civil War As Biden Shows America What Competent Government Looks Like

As President Joe Biden reminds the country what competent government looks like, the Republican Party is erupting into an all-out civil war.

The battle spilled onto the streets of Wyoming on Thursday as GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz ditched his day job as a Florida congressman and flew west to attend a protest against Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she voted to impeach disgraced ex-president Donald Trump.

“I think if Liz Cheney had a rally with all of her supporters they could likely meet inside of one of the elevators in the Capitol and still have plenty of room for social distancing,” the Florida Republican said, doing his best impression of a third grader on the playground.

“I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney,” Gaetz added.

Video:

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “This is my first time in Wyoming. I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney.” pic.twitter.com/ZncWZSJWeH — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2021

Rep. Gaetz said:

I love Wyoming. I think if Liz Cheney had a rally with all of her supporters they could likely meet inside of one of the elevators in the Capitol and still have plenty of room for social distancing. … I’ll confess to you, this is my first time in Wyoming. I’ve been here for about an hour and I feel like I already know the place a lot better than your misguided representative, Liz Cheney. My grandfather was a small-town mayor in not-too-distant North Dakota. He passed before his time but not before passing into legend. And he passed along a little wisdom to my dad. My old man calls it prairie populism. Do right by your people, never sell out … and never, never let the powerful run over the weak. Inspire people through courage and tell the truth. The truth is that the establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper festival of buffoons if a Trump wasn’t in attendance, so Donald Trump Jr. dropped in remotely, speaking via Matt Gaetz’s speaker phone.

“It seems like Liz Cheney’s favorables there are only slightly worse than her father’s shooting skills,” the ex-president’s son said, also channeling a grade schooler.

The anti-Cheney rally comes as GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who visited ex-president Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, urged his Republican colleagues to stop attacking each other

“Cut that crap out,” McCarthy said, according to CNN. “No more attacks to one another.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is governing the country

As the GOP implodes on itself after Donald Trump drove the party off a cliff, President Joe Biden hasn’t wasted a single moment of his eight days in office cleaning up the mess he inherited.

In his latest executive action, Biden undid the damage Trump inflicted on the Affordable Care Act with the stroke of a pen, reopening enrollment for Obamacare so the American people can get health coverage during the pandemic. It’s the first step in Biden’s overall goal of building on the Affordable Care Act and expanding coverage to more Americans.

Joe Biden has quickly gotten to work tackling multiple crises that have upended the lives of millions of Americans. The Republican Party, meanwhile, is sprinting toward extinction.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter