WATCH: Lou Dobbs Says It’s Racist to Claim That Systemic Racism Exists

Activists have been talking about systemic racism for a number of years. But the problem came to a head in 2020 thanks to the killing of George Floyd. Following that incident, politicians became much more comfortable talking about the problem and how to combat it.

And the admission that systemic racism exists enrages a number of Fox News’ most prominent personalities. But none have made a more ridiculous argument about the issue that Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs. During his Thursday show, Dobbs said that it is racist to say there is systemic racism.

The Fox Business host told his viewers, “It is — it’s beyond me — why there is such a, you know, it’s just such an absurd idea of systemic racism in any expression and why it is, what — you know, it’s racism itself. I don’t understand the word — why the word systemic has to be in it, other than to really support the idea that we need some giant, vast system to deal with it, which, clearly, we don’t. We just simply need to be our better selves.”

Joe Biden discussed his plan to combat systemic racism on Tuesday. He tweeted that same night, “America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying. Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”

