Democrats Push Biden to Support $2000 Stimulus Checks

Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to support $2,000 monthly stimulus payments, what they say would amount to a vital lifeline to Americans who have been adversely impacted by the economic fallout in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Americans have thus far received only $1,800 since the crisis began in March. The first $1,200 stimulus payment was issued as a result of the CARES Act, which also provided a $600 unemployment boost to those who qualified.

Americans also received $600 stimulus payments after Congress approved a second round of financial relief in December. Biden’s administration has also promised a third stimulus payment of $1,400 to round out payments at $2,000.

“One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis,” more than 50 House members, including Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), wrote in a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris dated January 28.

“Many families cannot afford to wait for eight months between payments. To truly build back better, families need stability and certainty through ongoing relief — they cannot be at the mercy of congressional gridlock,” they added.

Omar also took to Twitter to drum up support for the policy.

$2,000 monthly payments until the pandemic is over. https://t.co/6tuia6prFJ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2021

The news comes as a group of 120 economists urged Congress to back the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan before the aid from the previous plan––valued at $900 billion––runs out.

“Unfortunately, the steps taken by the previous administration and Congress were not enough to help families and businesses weather the storm, nor for our nation’s economy to fully recover,” the economists wrote in a letter. “It’s critical for Congress to immediately pass a new coronavirus relief package that will provide additional assistance to families and businesses struggling through a hard winter.”