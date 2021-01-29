Posted on by Jason Easley

Rep. Cori Bush Moves Her Office Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene Due To Safety Concerns

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) relocated her office due to safety concerns after maskless Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) berated her in a hallway.

Rep. Bush tweeted:

There is evidence that Taylor Greene worked with the insurrectionists who carried out the Capitol attack, which is why Rep. Bush mentioned her resolution calling for the expulsion of those who incited the insurrection. Rep. Taylor Greene has harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, believes the QAnon conspiracy theory, was kicked off the House floor for refusing to wear a mask, and has generally shown herself to a violent danger to the House.

She is what Speaker Pelosi meant when she referred to some House Republicans as the enemy within.

It is not a matter of if Majorie Taylor Greene gets kicked out of Congress, but when.