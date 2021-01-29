Republican Accountability Project Launches Ad Campaign to Get Cruz and Hawley to Resign

839 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Republican Accountability Project has launched an ad campaign to force Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to resign over their decision to vote against the Electoral College certification after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of an election that President Joe Biden won handily.

“You lied about the election. The Capitol was attacked,” the billboards read.

The billboard campaign cost the group $1 million. The group made headlines earlier this month for announcing it would donate $50 million to reelect any members of the GOP who vote to impeach or convict Trump for inciting the insurrection against Congress. Details about the campaign were first discussed with Politico.

“The billboards will be placed in each House member’s district, as well as in multiple cities in Texas and Missouri targeting Cruz and Hawley,” the outlet reported.

“These representatives and senators helped incite the attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the election,” said Sarah Longwell, the executive director of the Republican Accountability Project. “They have proved that they are unfit to hold office. They should be nowhere near power.” “It took a lot of players within the Republican party to convince the vast majority of their voters that the election was fraudulent,” Longwell added. “We are here to be an institutional memory of what happened and who said what.”