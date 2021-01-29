Rep. Dina Titus Calls For Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be Removed From Congress

In a series of tweets, Rep. Dana Titus (D-NV) called for Taylor Green to be removed from the House of Representatives.

Rep. Titus tweeted:

Congresswoman Greene should be removed from Congress. She has encouraged executing politicians who disagree with her and her presence on the House floor is a legitimate security concern. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 29, 2021

I did not make this decision lightly. In my ten years of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, I have never called for the removal of anyone from Congress. This time is different. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 29, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush had to move her office away from Rep. Taylor Greene after she and her maskless staff berated her in a hallway.

Multiple members of the House have described Rep. Taylor Greene as a security risk.

Expulsion is not a simple party line. Rep. Greene will have to face a House Ethics Committee investigation, and if the Ethics Committee recommends expulsion, the full House will vote to accept, reject, or alter the committee’s recommendation. It takes a two-thirds vote to expel a member from the House. It is unclear if there are enough Republicans willing to expel Taylor Greene at this time.

The calls for expulsion are getting louder, and for the safety of the House, some action must be taken as soon as possible.

