Gov. Asa Hutchinson Refuses To Say Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Unfit To Serve

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson refused to say that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is unfit to serve as a member of the House.

Video:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:



RADDATZ: And — and one more question about a member of Congress, a new Republican member of Congress, Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s long embraced conspiracy theories like QAnon, voiced support for executing Nancy Pelosi.

Does she — is she fit to serve and should she be on the Education Committee?

HUTCHINSON: Well, that’s — first of all, the people of her district elected her and that should mean a lot. They elected her and she’s going to run for re-election and she’ll be accountable for what she said and her actions.

And then I think it’s — it’s really —

RADDATZ: Given her history, is she fit to serve?

HUTCHINSON: I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that — that everybody else does not accept. I reject that. But she’s going to stand for re-election. And I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint or party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.

We have got to make sure that we don’t divide our party. I’m more troubled by someone going in and apposing Liz Cheney because she took a different position than many others in the party. That’s the kind of thing that tears our party apart.

The refusal of members of the Republican Party to call for the removal of Taylor Greene is why she is likely to stay in the House, even after calling for the execution of Speaker of the House Pelosi, and potentially working with the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow the government.

Taylor Greene is being encouraged by Trump. The Republican Party remains loaded with weak-kneed members who are afraid of their own voters.

Democrats are going to have to face the domestic terror threat alone because as usual, Republicans are hiding in the corner instead of defending America.