Schumer Says Democrats Will Not Allow Republicans To Whittle Down COVID Aid

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that Democrats will not make the same mistake that they made in 2009 and allow Republicans to whittle down aid for COVID.

Schumer said

Schumer said, “Our Republican colleagues, most of them have been very negative, either don’t want to do anything, or want to do something minimal,” Schumer said. “President Biden believes, and I agree with him, we need a bold, strong action. Now, we’d like to do that with the Republicans, but if we can’t, we’ll have to go forward on our own using this process, reconciliation.”

The Senate Majority Leader later added, “Let’s hope we get some bipartisan support, but we can not do the mistake of 2009 where they whittled down the program to where the amount of relief was so small that the recession lasted for four of five years, and then on the ACA they spent a year to a year and a half negotiating and then did not come to any agreement.”

The Republican playbook of obstruction that they used against Obama isn’t going to work this time. Senate Democrats aren’t going to stand back and let Mitch McConnell run the Senate through obstruction. Senate Democrats are going to hollow out the filibuster and pass the COVID relief bill. They have no interest in playing the same old games with Republicans and are ready to deliver for the American people.

