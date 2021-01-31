Sen. Bernie Sanders Says Democrats Have The Votes To Biden COVID Relief Bill Without Republicans

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that Democrats have the necessary votes to pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Video of Sen. Sanders on ABC’s This Week:

When asked if Democrats have the votes to pass the legislation without any help from Republicans, he said, “Yes, I believe that we do because it’s hard for me to imagine any Democrat, no matter what state he or she may come from, who doesn’t understand the need to go forward right now in an aggressive way to protect the working families of this country. Look, all of us will have differences of opinion. This is a $1.9 trillion bill. I have differences and concerns about this bill. But at the end of the day, we’re going to support the President of the United States, and we’re going to come forward, and we’re going to do what the America people overwhelmingly want us to do. The polling is overwhelming. Republicans, Democrats, Independents. They know this.”

Sen. Sanders is correct. All of the mainstream media handwringing about Joe Manchin is overblown. It might require some tweaks to make a few Senators happy on the Democratic side, but Sen. Manchin knows that the people of his state need pandemic aid, and he is not going to vote against it.

Democrats have the votes. The Senate is going to start working on the passage of President Biden’s proposal this week. It will take the House no time to pass the bill, and it will head to the President’s desk for his signature, as the American people will have the real help and relief that they have needed for months.

