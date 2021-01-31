Steve Schmidt Destroys Donald Trump Jr. After He Calls The Lincoln Project Grifters And Predators

2.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump Jr. tried to use the John Weaver scandal to attack The Lincoln Project only to be shredded by Steve Schmidt.

Steve Schmidt tweeted in response to potential future convicted felon Donald Trump Jr.:

.@DonaldJTrumpJr Hey Uday, I’d like to take a moment and “dialogue” with you. @ProjectLincoln condemns John Weaver unequivocally. I condemn his disgusting, immoral, predatory conduct. As the father of a 14 year old boy I hope law enforcement will examine his interactions https://t.co/FAQ5aEOe9Q — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 31, 2021

The Lincoln Project provided a statement to PoliticusUSA about John Weaver:

John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior. We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means.

The totality of his deceptions are beyond anything any of us could have imagined and we are absolutely shocked and sickened by it. Like so many, we have been betrayed and deceived by John Weaver. We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project.

John Weaver is accused of harassing 21 men and boys, at least one as young as 14, with sexual overtures. Unlike Donald Trump Jr., Weaver has yet to be accused of doing anything illegal. There is no reason to believe that The Lincoln Project is a gang of predators or grifters.

The Trumps constantly project their characteristics on to others. John Weaver is accused of doing something horrible, vile, and potentially illegal.

The Trump family can’t handle being out of power and they are especially irritated by The Lincoln Project.

Coming at Steve Schmidt was yet another terrible idea from Donald Trump Jr.

