Trump’s Impeachment Lawyers Quit After He Demanded They Lie About Election Fraud

Trump had his impeachment lawyers quit about a week before his trial because he demanded that they lie about election fraud.

CNN reported, “A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he’s left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard. The attorneys had not yet been paid any advance fees, and a letter of intent was never signed.”

Trump’s former lawyers wanted to argue that it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president, which is a defense that defies common sense, but at least it is a legal defense.

Donald Trump wants to use his second impeachment trial as a platform for his bogus claims that there was mass election fraud, which is the argument that one can expect will serve as the basis for his potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump wanted his lawyers, who he had not paid, to lie. Instead of lying and damaging US democracy, the lawyers quit.

The country should begin preparing for a Trump legal defense that will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rudy Giuliani.

Trump wants a circus of an impeachment trial, so no one should be surprised when he sends in the clowns to defend him.

