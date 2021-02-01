Banished Trump Is Sitting At Mar-a-Lago Obsessed With His Big Stolen Election Lie

Trump has been banished to his private club where he is said to be obsessing over the lie that the election was stolen from him.

Video:

Trump is sitting at Mar-a-Lago and obsessing over the false claim that the election was stolen from him. pic.twitter.com/eSCmHJqYSR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 1, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported, “Democrats are beginning to preview some of the arguments they’ll be making at Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, telling CNN that the case will be made that Trump acted intentionally in a month’s long effort to subvert the will of the voters that led to the Capitol siege January 6th. A separate adviser told me the former president is still obsessed with the big lie that the 2020 election was rigged, saying, quote, he just wants the world to know the election was stolen from him which, of course, is not true.”

It is so nice not to have this unstable man and his obsessions running the executive branch of the federal government anymore. Trump is where he belongs. He is at his golf club where he can spend day and night obsessing over imagined grievances without doing any more harm to the American people.

Trump’s lawyers quit after he demanded that they repeat his lie that there was massive election fraud.

Donald Trump is only interested in using his second impeachment trial to mislead and misinform the American people. With Democrats in charge of the Senate, the Trump circus is not going to be allowed to come to town, and he can keep telling his big lie to the staff at Mar-a-Lago.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook