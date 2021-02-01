Chuck Schumer Kills The Republican COVID Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear in comments on the Senate floor that the Republican COVID relief bill is D.O.A.

Video:

Schumer said on the Senate floor:

Teachers and firefighters are being laid off in red states and blue states. American families are struggling with the rent and utilities in Kentucky as well as in New York. We should all be eager to provide our country the resources it needs to finally beat this disease and return our country to normal. To that end, Democrats welcome the ideas and input of our Senate Republican colleagues.

The only thing we cannot accept is a package that is too small or too narrow to pull our country out of this emergency. We cannot repeat the mistake of 2009. And we must act very soon to get this assistance to those so desperately in need.

It is great that President Biden brought 10 Republican Senators over to the White House to talk. Hopefully, they will lay some common ground for future cooperation. It is good to have a president who is willing to listen to the views of the opposition party, unlike Trump who stopped talking to Speaker Pelosi after he got mad at her.

The Democrats are going big with President Biden’s plan. They aren’t going to be whittled down and forced to accept less. Democrats were put into the White House, and in the Senate and House majorities to get things done, and that is exactly what they are going to do.

Republicans can either get on board or get out of the way because real help is coming.

