Republicans Reeling As Biden And Democrats Hit Them With Go Big Go Fast Strategy

Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden have sent Republicans reeling by quickly moving forward with their agenda.

The LA Times pointed out that the experience of GOP obstruct has led the Democratic to a go big and go fast strategy:

The experience was a searing one for Democrats, not least because it followed Republicans’ near-total rejection of Obama’s economic-rescue package amid the worst recession since the Depression. The episodes haunt Democrats today as they try to advance President Biden’s $1.9-trillion COVID relief plan, balancing his desire for bipartisanship — he promised, after all, to work with Republicans — against the lesson many took from their 2009-10 experience: Seeking Republican support for an ambitious program is likely a fool’s errand.

That’s a major reason why most Democrats in Congress, as well as White House advisors and Biden too, are pushing a go-big, go-fast strategy.

Many Democratic voters are also haunted by the Republican obstruction and the vision of Democrats doing everything imaginable to get Republican support only to be met with a firm no, and by Obama’s second term he understood that there was nothing that he proposed that Republicans would ever agree to.

Their strategy was to say no, run out the clock, and hope to win power in 2016.

Republicans would love to follow the same gameplan again. They are proposing bogus COVID relief bills for PR purposes so that they look bipartisan, but the reality is that even if Biden adopted the Republican proposal, Republicans would vote against it.

Democrats have learned, so they are going big and going fast. They aren’t wasting time waiting for support from the other side of the aisle that never come.

The result of this strategy has been visible almost immediately. Without their facade of bipartisanship, Republicans are reeling. They spend half of their time fighting each other, and the other half kissing up to Trump.

Republicans don’t know what hit them. Everything they thought they knew about Democrats was wrong, and Biden and his party are more focused on getting things done and using their power than falling into obstructionist traps.

