GOP Elections Official: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is “An Anchor on the Party”

Gabriel Sterling, a Georgia Republican election official, criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who Georgia voters elected to the House in the last election, calling her “an anchor on the party.”

“If you have any common sense, you know she’s an anchor on the party. She is weighing us down,” he told Politico.

“Some people are saying maybe Nancy Pelosi will throw her out … The Democrats would never throw her out,” Sterling said. “They want her to be the definition of what a Republican is. They’re gonna give her every opportunity to speak and be heard and look crazy — like what came out Wednesday, the Jewish space laser to start fires. I mean, I don’t know how far down the rabbit hole you go.”

Sterling’s comments come as calls to expel Greene from Congress continue to mount. Greene, a subscriber to the QAnon conspiracy theory, voted against certifying the results of the 2020 general election. She also voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump, whose lies about widespread election fraud sparked a violent insurrection against Congress that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who later died of his injuries.

Last week, Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) announced he would introduce a resolution to expel Greene from the House.

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez said in a statement.

A two-thirds vote in the House would be required to remove Greene from Congress, but thus far Republican leadership, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have shown little indication that they would vote to remove Greene despite concerns that she poses a major security risk to Congressional business.