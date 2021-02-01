House Democrats To Force Vote On Expelling Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Democrats are going to force Republicans to go on the record as supporting Qanon domestic terrorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Politico reported, “Another measure — which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) plans to introduce later Monday — would expel Greene from all House committees…..Wasserman Schultz said she plans to force a floor vote on her resolution within days, using a fast-track process that is reserved for privileged resolutions. Another resolution from Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) to expel Greene from Congress is also privileged, and can be brought up this week.”

Trump has been supporting Rep. Taylor Greene, and House Republicans have mostly stayed quiet, but Democrats are about to make them go on the record as supporting a member of Congress who has called for violence against other members of Congress.

Greene is one of the members of Congress who is being investigated by the House for aiding the insurrection and the attack on the Capitol.

Republicans have been afraid to stand up to Greene for the same reason that they have been afraid to stand up to Trump. The extremists and domestic terrorists are their base. If they take a stand and put the country first, they could find themselves targeted for violence or at best a primary opponent in 2022.

Democrats aren’t going to let Republicans dodge on Taylor Greene and a vote like this one could make the Qanon congresswoman the face of the Republican Party.

