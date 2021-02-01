Mitch McConnell And Democrats Agree That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Bad For America

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to side with Democrats on Monday night in the ongoing debate about whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has any business being a member of Congress.

McConnell finally spoke out about the QAnon congresswoman, calling her a “cancer” who spews “loony lies and conspiracy theories.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement to The Hill. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

McConnell’s harsh criticism of the Georgia congresswoman comes as Democrats put pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take action against Greene.

According to CNN, “House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 House Democrat, is planning to deliver an ultimatum to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Greene this week, a source familiar tells CNN. Hoyer is expected to tell McCarthy that Republicans have 72 hours to strip Greene of her committee assignments, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor.”

It’s unclear whether Republicans in the House of Representatives will hold Greene accountable, but their reluctance makes it clear just how far the GOP has fallen in the Trump era.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is becoming the face of the GOP

What Mitch McConnell said about Marjorie Taylor Greene is accurate, but it likely won’t matter. The sad truth is that she is more representative of the GOP base than McConnell is.

As MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked on Monday night, “Who has a bigger constituency in the Republican base, Mitch McConnell or her? My guess is her.”

Mitch McConnell speaking out against Marjorie Taylor Greene likely won’t matter much because she is more representative of the GOP base than he is, MSNBC’s Joy Reid points out. pic.twitter.com/JiU7ARnopM — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 2, 2021

McConnell may be speaking out, but most of the Republican Party has remained silent. That’s because they know that Marjorie Taylor Greene – much like the MAGA terrorists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 – is not an outlier in the GOP.

This is exactly what the modern Republican Party is.

