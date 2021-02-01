Mitch McConnell Calls Taylor-Greene’s Conspiracy Theories a Cancer on the Country

Last week, videos emerged of Marjorie Taylor-Greene harassing student activists and hinting that Nancy Pelosi should be executed. This wasn’t new behavior from the QAnon believing, conspiracy theory spouting congresswoman.

Kevin McCarthy had initially said that he would have a conversation with Greene about her rhetoric. But at the end of the day, the Georgia representative was put of the House Education and Labor committee.

Another leader of the Republican party, though, is taking Greene’s conspiracy theories a little more seriously. On Monday night, Mitch McConnell released a statement that read in part:

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.” https://twitter.com/juliegraceb/status/1356396392407773185

Since the November election and especially since Georgia’s January special election, McConnell has become more willing to speak out against Republicans.

The strong language from McConnell is also sure to send a sign to Kevin McCarthy that something should be done about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This is a still developing story with more to come soon.