Pelosi And Schumer Drop The Hammer And Unveil Tool To Quickly Pass Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer filed a joint budget resolution which will allow them to quickly pass Biden’s American rescue plan.

Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Congress has a responsibility to quickly deliver immediate comprehensive relief to the American people hurting from COVID-19. The cost of inaction is high and growing, and the time for decisive action is now. With this budget resolution, the Democratic Congress is paving the way for the landmark Biden-Harris coronavirus package that will crush the virus and deliver real relief to families and communities in need. We are hopeful that Republicans will work in a bipartisan manner to support assistance for their communities, but the American people cannot afford any more delays and the Congress must act to prevent more needless suffering.”

Republicans are more than welcome to join the effort to pass the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, but Democrats aren’t going to wait around for them to get on board. Democrats are using a go big and go fast strategy.

The unity that Democrats care about is with the American people. They aren’t going to waste time courting Republican members of Congress who will never support their proposals.

Republicans had two years of total control of the federal government and they wasted their time cutting taxes for the wealthy and trying to repeal Obamacare.

In one month, Democrats are going to do more for the American people than Trump and the GOP did in four years.

