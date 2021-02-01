Taylor-Greene Hits Back at McConnell and Says She’s Visiting With Trump Soon

Over the last week, a few GOP lawmakers have been willing to call out Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The criticism came from the usual suspects, Adam Kinzinger and Mitt Romney.

The party leadership, though, had largely stayed silent on the matter. That is until Mitch McConnell blasted the Georgia congresswoman in a Monday night statement.

The Kentucky senator wrote, “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

To no one’s surprise, Taylor-Greene took the criticism in stride. She took to Twitter, writing, “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country.”

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

The Georgia congresswoman also took time on Monday to brag about her relationship with the 45th president. She told OAN, “But he’s doing really well. I’m excited to go visit him soon and continue to give him a call and talk to him frequently. Great news is, he supports me 100 percent, and I’ve always supported him. President Trump is always here for the people, and he’s not going anywhere. So I look forward to, to joining him and what his future plans may be.”