Dem. Rep. Wasserman-Schultz Says Marjorie Taylor Greene is “The David Duke of Today”

Openly racist politicians have been successful in the past. George Wallace, who openly endorsed segregation, received nearly 10 million votes as a third party candidate in the 1968 presidential election.

Strom Thurmond, who filibustered against the Civil Rights Act for over 24 hours, served as a senator for 48 years.

Still, it is striking to see a politician so willing to be openly hateful as Marjorie Taylor Greene is. The Georgia congresswoman aims much of her hatred at Jews.

During an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz compared Taylor Greene to forme KKK leader David Duke.

“When you have someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene who actually promoted violence against fellow members when she liked and promoted statements about putting a bullet in Nancy Pelosi,” said the Florida congresswoman. “When she actually stalked a teenager from my community who was the victim of the Parkland mass shooting. When she continues to promote dangerous insurrection infused statements that help lead to the riot and attack on the capitol, then you forfeit your right to make policy in a collegial body.”

Wasserman-Schultz continued:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is the David Duke of this day. How do they not see that she is equally if not more poisonous to the United States of America and our way of life and our beliefs? This is a woman who promotes violence. She doesn’t just make offensive statements and when you have someone who endangers the lives of others in our body, you have to make sure you render her powerless.”