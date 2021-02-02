Ex-RNC Chair Blasts McConnell For Not Having The Spine To Call Out Marjorie Taylor Greene By Name

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday for not having the spine to call out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by name when he criticized her this week.

McConnell called Greene a “cancer” who spews “loony lies and conspiracy theories,” but he didn’t use her name or call on his own party to take any action against the QAnon congresswoman.

“Call it what it is,” Steele said. “Put the name on it, and clean yourself from it. Don’t sit there and say that this is some kind of cancer on the party and then do nothing about it.”

Video:

“Don’t sit there and say that this is some kind of cancer on the party and then do nothing about it,” former RNC chair Michael Steele blasts Mitch McConnell’s empty criticism of Marjorie Taylor Greene. pic.twitter.com/rwdlniiwQS — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 3, 2021

Steele said:

So as McConnell could not say Marjorie Taylor Greene’s name, I do not see McCarthy doing much better than that. … Call it out. You don’t get past this, Ari, unless you admit what the problem staring you in the face is. You cannot turn a blind eye it to and pretend it’s not there, and then Marjorie Taylor Greene is just going to go slink back into her district when it’s time to go home for the weekend and we’re all just going to be kumbaya. She clearly stalked a teenager who was involved in a horrific shooting and accused him of being weak. Then, of course, all the other stuff that was now coming out about what she was saying before she got to Congress. Call it what it is. Put the name on it, and clean yourself from it. Don’t sit there and say that this is some kind of cancer on the party and then do nothing about it. Who has cancer and goes, ‘You know what? I don’t want any treatment.’ It’s crazy.

Mitch McConnell is trying to have it both ways

If Mitch McConnell truly believes that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a cancer on the Republican Party and the United States of America, he should publicly call her out by name and urge his party to sideline her immediately.

If Mitch McConnell refuses to put his country first by ridding the GOP of the cancer that is Marjorie Taylor Greene, then he is no better than those Republican lawmakers who have completely sold out to the radicalized MAGA base.

He can’t have it both ways.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter