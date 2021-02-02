Rep. Maxine Waters Says Trump Should Be Charged With Premeditated Murder Over Capitol Attack

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) ripped Donald Trump for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last month, saying he should be charged for premeditated murder.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Waters said Trump didn’t only trigger the deadly insurrection with his speech on Jan. 6, but he and others connected to his campaign were planning the riot in advance.

“There’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign,” the Democratic congresswoman said. “As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder, because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection.”

Video:

"For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word … if that's not inciting the kind of violence that we have witnessed, I don't know what is," Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said. pic.twitter.com/Ck1EzTsxoZ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 3, 2021

Rep. Waters said:

What’s so interesting about all of this is they tried to make themselves the victim when, indeed, they are following the president of the United States of America, who had advanced planning about the invasion that took place in our Capitol. And even there’s information that some of the planning came out of individuals working in his campaign. As a matter of fact, he absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder, because of the lives that were lost with this invasion, with this insurrection. And so yes, we are threatened, but we can’t back up. We’ve got to fight as hard as we can to see to it that there’s some justice. For the president of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word, because he knew that he had absolutely initiated it and as some of them said, he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the president of the United States. When he rallied, he said go to the Capitol, fight hard. This is take back your country. And so if that’s not inciting the kind of violence that we have witnessed, I don’t know what is.

Trump’s defense is already falling apart

Even though the Senate impeachment trial doesn’t start for another week, Donald Trump’s defense is already crumbling before the nation’s eyes.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley pointed out on Tuesday, “Trump is going to have a difficult time defending himself at the impeachment trial when even those who have been arrested and charged are blaming him in court for the attack on the Capitol.”

Donald Trump has no defense because his actions connected to the deadly attack on the Capitol were indefensible. Convicting Trump in the Senate and barring him from seeking office again is the very least that should be done to hold him accountable.

