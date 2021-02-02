Posted on by Jason Easley

Biden And Democrats Step On The Gas And Blow Past Republican Griping About COVID Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that with President Biden’s support, Democrats would use reconciliation to pass COVID relief.

Video of Schumer:

Schumer said:

Given that Senate Democrats have blown past the Republican objections and their constant obsession with creating drama through obstruction, the media have turned their attention to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who they hope will provide them with some intrigue but that is not likely to happen. Democrats may have to tinker with the bill a bit, but Manchin will end up voting for it.

Joe Biden and the Democrats tried bipartisanship, and Republicans rejected them, so they will do it alone and deliver for the American people.
