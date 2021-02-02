Biden And Democrats Step On The Gas And Blow Past Republican Griping About COVID Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that with President Biden’s support, Democrats would use reconciliation to pass COVID relief.

Video of Schumer:

Schumer said:

Schumer: "The details are going to be worked out as we go through the committee process, and we hope Republicans will join us, but we are not going to dilute this so it doesn't help the American people get out of this crisis quickly." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 2, 2021

Schumer after caucus meeting with Biden: "President Biden spoke about the need for Congress to respond boldly and quickly. He was very strong in emphasizing the need for a big bold package." — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 2, 2021

Schumer: "It was pointed out at our lunch that there is overwhelming support for the ARP, Democrats, Republicans, independents.. support a bold plan, and support going through reconciliation if we have to. So this is a bipartisan plan if you go talk to [people] out in the country — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 2, 2021

Given that Senate Democrats have blown past the Republican objections and their constant obsession with creating drama through obstruction, the media have turned their attention to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) who they hope will provide them with some intrigue but that is not likely to happen. Democrats may have to tinker with the bill a bit, but Manchin will end up voting for it.

Joe Biden and the Democrats tried bipartisanship, and Republicans rejected them, so they will do it alone and deliver for the American people.

