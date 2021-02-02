Trump’s Impeachment Defense Shattered As Rioters Blame Him In Court For Capitol Attack

At least half of dozen of those who have been arrested for attacking the Capitol are blaming Donald Trump for the attack.

Reuters reported:

Jackson’s lawyer, Brandi Harden, wrote in a Jan. 22 court filing that “the nature and circumstances of this offense must be viewed through the lens of an event inspired by the President of the United States.”

The Capitol siege, Harden added, “appears to have been spontaneous and sparked by the statements made during the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.” Harden argued that Jackson should be released while awaiting trial. A judge on Jan. 22 denied the request.

At least six of the 170 people charged in connection with the Capitol siege have tried to shift at least some of the blame onto Trump as they defend themselves in court or in the court of public opinion.

Trump is going to have a difficult time defending himself at the impeachment trial when even those who have been arrested and charged are blaming him in court for the attack on the Capitol. Trump’s lawyers quit because he wanted to use his second impeachment trial to push the lie that the election was stolen from him. The former president is said to be sitting at his private club in Florida and obsessing over false claims that the election was stolen.

Trump doesn’t have a leg to stand on, and while it might not matter in his Senate impeachment trial if law enforcement investigates Trump for inciting a riot, the former president could be criminally charged.

