Biden Is Soaring As Nearly 70% Of Americans Support His Stimulus Plan

President Biden’s presidency is off to a soaring start as his American Rescue Pan is supported by nearly 70% of Americans.

According to the new Quinnipiac Poll:

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support the Biden administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as 68 percent say they support it and 24 percent oppose it.

Democrats support it 97 – 3 percent, independents support it 68 – 25 percent and Republicans are opposed 47 – 37 percent, with 16 percent not offering an opinion.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are in favor of $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans with 78 percent supporting and 18 percent opposing.

A majority also say 61 – 36 percent that they support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

There has been some talk among Democrats about potentially lowering the price tag of the plan, but if they change any of the major priorities, they could set themselves up for a major backlash from the American people.

A solid majority of Americans want to see the minimum wage increased to $15 an hour, and the stimulus checks are even more popular.

The nation is two weeks into the Biden administration, and the American people appear to be solidly behind his agenda.

Republicans are committing what could turn out to be a large strategic blunder by rejecting bipartisanship on items that are very popular with the American people.

Joe Biden’s is already what Trump could never be. He is a popular and respected American president.

