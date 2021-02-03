House Democrats To Vote Tomorrow To Remove Marjorie Taylor Green From Committees

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that the House will vote tomorrow to remove Rep. Majorie Tayor Greene from her committee assignments.

Leader Hoyer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

Hoyer’s statement confirms that Minority Leader McCarthy plans to do nothing about Taylor Greene. Instead of punishing Greene for advocating for the execution of Speaker Pelosi, McCarthy assigned her to the House Education and Labor Committee.

House Democrats have been sounding the alarm that Taylor Greene is a safety risk, but because she has the support of Trump and McCarthy foolishly believes that Trump is the key to Republicans taking back the House in 2022, House Republican leadership refuses to stand up to her and take any action.

Republicans are once again choosing Trumpism over America, which means that it will be up to Democrats to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene.

