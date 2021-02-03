Everyone on Political Twitter Agrees That Matt Gaetz Should Leave His House Seat to Become Trump’s Lawyer

Many GOP lawmakers made no secret of their support for Donald Trump. This was obvious when 147 Republican congresspeople voted to overturn November’s election results.

But some elected officials stood out for their sheer sycophancy towards Trump. And one the top of that list is Matt Gaetz. The Florida congressman may have been embarrassed when Trump called him “Rick” at a rally, but that hasn’t stopped him from doing everything to support the ex-President.

Donald Trump just mistakenly called Matt Gaetz by the wrong name several times at his rally in Ocala, Florida. Trump kept calling him Rick Gates. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 16, 2020

During a recent episode of War Room Pandemic, Gaetz said that he’d be willing to give up everything to defend Trump. He told host Steve Bannon:

“Absolutely. If the president called me and wanted me to go defend him on the floor of the Senate, that would be the top priority in my life. I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home.”

Upon hearing the idea, political Twitter was all too happy to dunk on Gaetz. Huff Post’s Andy Campbell tweeted, “Matt Gaetz says he would resign as a congressman in order to defend Trump in congressional hearings. I’m no political strategist but this seems like a totally viable plan. Worth a shot!”

Matt Gaetz says he would resign as a congressman in order to defend Trump in congressional hearings. I’m no political strategist but this seems like a totally viable plan. Worth a shot! https://t.co/7hcdoewgAI — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) February 3, 2021

Former GOP Congresswoman Barbara Comstock wrote, “Sounds like a good idea for Gaetz to resign and represent Trump. If Matt Gaetz is his attorney it could mean more Republican votes for conviction.”

Sounds like a good idea for Gaetz to resign and represent Trump. If @RepMattGaetz is his attorney it could mean more Republican votes for conviction. https://t.co/XwIHovquBo — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 3, 2021

Even one of Gaetz’s current colleagues in the House supported the idea.

Pennsylvania Democrat Brendan Boyle tweeted, “I strongly support my colleague Matt Gaetz doing this.”

I strongly support my colleague Matt Gaetz doing this. https://t.co/8VbpLc9NK2 — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) February 3, 2021