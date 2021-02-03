Lauren Boebert Reimbursed Herself $23k From Campaign Coffers. Ethics Experts Have Some Questions

Since they were both elected to congress in November it seems like Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have taken turns generating new controversies.

Taylor Greene, obviously has taken the lead with the multiple allegations made against her. But a new story about Boebert has emerged. Ethics experts are calling for an investigation into mileage reimbursement the Colorado congresswoman paid to herself from her campaign coffers.

According to a report from the Denver Post:

“The Colorado GOP lawmaker wrote two checks totaling $22,259 from her campaign accounts for mileage between January and mid-November. To justify those reimbursements, Boebert would have had to drive 38,712 miles while campaigning, despite having no publicly advertised campaign events in March, April or July, and only one in May. Furthermore, because the reimbursements came in two payments — a modest $1,060 at the end of March and $21,200 on Nov. 11 — Boebert would have had to drive 36,870 miles in just over seven months between April 1 and Nov. 11 to justify the second payment.”

The Colorado Representative’s campaign says there was nothing untoward about her mileage claims. They released a statement which read, “She traveled to every nook and cranny of the district to speak with and hear from the people about their concerns. They say showing up is 90% of the battle and Lauren always showed up. Her aggressive travel schedule is a big reason she won.”