Democrats Are Gleeful As Biden Holds All The Cards On COVID Relief

Democrats are described as gleeful over the fact that Biden holds all the cards on COVID relief, and he knows it.

Axios reported:

President Biden told Republican senators he has “an open door and an open mind” on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

…

Democrats are gleeful as they watch the media fixate on family feuds inside the GOP, while Biden pushes out executive orders and pushes through this bill on his terms.

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented public health and economic crisis. Polling indicates that while Republicans continue to cater to the 30% of the country who refuse to believe in or take action on the pandemic, the rest of the nation gets it.

The American people want action and not the nickels and dimes that were tossed out by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump after the CARES Act was passed.

President Biden has a popular plan that has bipartisan support on the ground in the country itself. Biden has a Democratically controlled Congress, so he doesn’t need Republican votes. Republicans have no leverage. They have lost both in the court of public opinion and they lack the political power to gain any concessions from the President.

Joe Biden knows that he holds all of the cards, and he is using his power to the maximum to deliver help to the American people.

