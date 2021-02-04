Despite Cratering Approval Ratings, Josh Hawley Says He Has “Tremendous Support” in Missouri

Prior to the insurrection that he helped ignite, Josh Hawley was considered a rising star in the Republican party. And to have a future in today’s GOP is to support Donald Trump.

Hawley made the decision to support Trump’s election fight despite the complete lack of evidence. And when the attack on the US Capitol occurred, many pointed their finger directly at the Missouri senator.

In a poll conducted by The Morning Consult in late January, Hawley only had an approval rating on 36% in the red state. In late November, his number was at 48%.

In a different poll conducted by Data for Progress a week after the insurrection, 51% of Missouri voters said that Hawley should resign his seat in the senate.

Hawley, though, says his numbers are quite good. He recently told KY3, “I’d say the support from Missouri has been tremendous. And you see that borne out in poll numbers, and also in our fundraising numbers. And this is not something that we’ve looked for or expected.”

The Missouri senator continued, “But we’ve had tremendous support—thousands and thousands of new donors, almost all of them very small donors from across the state, but also tremendous support from folks who had been with us in the past.”

Hitting on his favorite topic of “cancel culture,” Hawley concluded, “I think the numbers indicate that I’m reflecting the views of my constituents, people appreciate someone who’s willing to take a stand and to not bow down to a left-wing mob.”

While Hawley has denied that he will be running for president in 2024, many still consider him likely to do so.