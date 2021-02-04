Biden Tells Putin The Days Of America Rolling Over For Russia Are Over

President Biden said during his first foreign policy address that he made it clear to Putin that the US would no longer roll over for Russia.

Video:

Biden says he told Putin that the days of America rolling over for Russia are over. pic.twitter.com/YhLhvTpn3A — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 4, 2021

President Biden said:

Leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners once again, by leading with diplomacy, we must also mean engaging our adversaries, and our competitors diplomatically. Where it is in our interests and advance the security of the American people. That’s why yesterday the United States and Russia agreed to extend the new S.T.A.R.T. treaty for five years to preserve the only remaining treaties safeguarding stability. At the same time, I made it clear to President Putin in a manner very different from my predecessor, the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyber-attacks, poisoning its citizens, are over.

We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our people. And we will be more effective in dealing with Russia when we work in coalition and coordination with other like-minded partners. The politically motivated jailing of Alexei Navalny and the Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community. Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He’s been targeted. Targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition.

This is what a real president who is putting America first looks and sounds like. Nobody is going to push around the United States with Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Putin’s days of getting away with anything he wants are over.

Russia will be held accountable, as Joe Biden will never have to defend himself and claim that he is tough on Russia. He just will be.

