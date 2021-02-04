Correction: House Passes Rule For Resolution To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committees

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post incorrectly stated that Greene had been removed from committees. This was the rule on the resolution to remove her. The final vote will be tonight. The story has been corrected.

It was a party-line vote, but the House passed the rule that paves way for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be stripped of all of her committee assignments.

The final vote was 218-210. Every Democrat voted for the rule removing Greene from her committee assignments, and every Republican voted against it. The final vote will be this evening.

Speaker Pelosi said at her press conference on Thursday:

In terms of acknowledging the threat from within, I remain profoundly concerned about House Republican leadership acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists, their eagerness to reward a Qanon adherent, a 9/11 truther, a harasser of school shooting victims, and to give them valued committee positions, including who could imagine they would put such a person on the education committee. The House will vote to remove Representative Greene from her positions.

It’s unfortunate. You would think that the Republican leadership in the Congress would have some sense of responsibility to this institution. As they did when they did not seek Representative King of Iowa. For some reason, they have chosen not to go down that path, even though we gave Mr. Hoyer — Mr. Hoyer gave leader McCarthy sufficient notice this is a path we would follow.



Taylor Greene poses such a safety threat that Rep. Cori Bush relocated her office away from her out of concern for the safety of her staff.

Republicans made it clear that they were not going to do anything about Taylor Greene, so Democrats are standing up for the safety of the House and doing it for them. A floor vote is still expected on a resolution to remove Taylor Greene from the House, but that resolution requires a two-thirds majority for passage and judging by today’s vote, Republicans are going all-in on supporting Qanon, and domestic terrorists who want to overthrow the government.

