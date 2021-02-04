Poll: Biden Gets High Marks for Actions During First Days of Presidency

According to the latest survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 61% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s actions during the first days of his presidency, with 35% saying they “strongly approve” of his job performance and 26% saying they “somewhat approve” of his job performance. In contrast, 26% “strongly disapprove” and 11% “somewhat disapprove.”

Biden enjoys the support of the overwhelming majority––97%––of Democrats, along with 58% of independents and 23% of Republicans.

Other findings:

74% of Americans said they have “a great deal” of confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 450,000 Americans nationwide according to the latest data from John Hopkins University of Medicine.

65% of Americans say they trust Biden will get a handle on the economy, which continues to weather heavy blows as the virus works its course.

20% of Americans believe Biden will work with Republicans to accomplish his agenda compared to 45% of Americans who have “some” confidence that he will seek bipartisan solutions.

Biden has been lauded for taking action on climate change and the pandemic. He has signed executive orders that recommit the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement and ordered a federal mask mandate to curb the spread of the virus. At the moment, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package is due to be approved via reconciliation, which would allow Democrats to provide millions of Americans with vital financial relief without Republican support.