Rachel Maddow Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene For Telling QAnon Lies On The House Floor

Before she was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood on the House floor and claimed that the crackpot conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric being held against her are mistakes of the past.

“I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign,” Greene claimed. “I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress. These were words of the past.”

But during her program on Thursday night, Rachel Maddow revealed a tweet that Greene posted just four days ago in which the congresswoman spewed the QAnon talking point that anybody opposed to Donald Trump is a pedophile.

“That’s four days ago. That’s the QAnon stuff. That’s since she has been in Congress,” Maddow said. “That’s since it has been pending against her that she was going to lose all of her committee assignments.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claims she didn’t spew any QAnon garbage during her campaign or since taking office – but Rachel Maddow shatters that lie by showing a QAnon tweet that Greene posted *four days ago*. #maddow pic.twitter.com/HfXI6th9Oo — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 5, 2021

“I never once, not during my campaign, not since I’ve been in Congress.” Here she is four days ago saying online that anybody who opposes Donald Trump is a pedophile. The list of the anti-Trump pedos. That’s four days ago. That’s the QAnon stuff. That’s since she has been in Congress. That’s since it has been pending against her that she was going to lose all of her committee assignments. But she is fluent in this stuff. This is how she became a prominent enough Republican in Georgia Republican circles that she was able to win a seat in Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Green has no business being in Congress

A hollow, dishonest speech that Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered for the sole purpose of pleasing her GOP colleagues and keeping her committee posts changes nothing.

She has repeatedly has endorsed conspiracy theories and political violence, including assassination threats against Nancy Pelosi. As of four days ago, Greene continues to peddle QAnon nonsense from her online platforms.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has no business serving in the United States Congress – now or ever.

